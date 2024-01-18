Functional Coffee Market Growth CAGR 4% During 2023-2032 | Xcellent Insights

Rising focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Pune, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The functional coffee market size is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness of the benefits of functional coffee, changing lifestyle preferences, increasing popularity of natural and organic products, high preference for convenience food and beverages, and ongoing research and development activities in the food and beverage industry.

Functional coffee products are coffee beverages enhanced with additional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, collagens, herbs and spices, nootropics, L-theanine, and MCT oil to provide specific health benefits beyond the conventional effects of caffeine. These ingredients along with the rich flavor of coffee provide various advantages such as increased energy, enhanced metabolism, improved focus, better skin, heart health, and immunity.

Functional coffee is available in various forms such as instant coffee, ground coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages, and on online platforms, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, coffee shops, and cafes. These coffees are rapidly gaining popularity as more and more people are focused on good health and wellbeing. Other factors such as growing consumer interest in maintaining good health and fitness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high focus on building stronger brand recognition and trust, and rising availability of various types of functional coffees across multiple offline and online platforms are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/187416

However, high prices of functional coffee compared to conventional coffee, regulatory compliance issues associated with the inclusion of certain functional ingredients, and unwillingness to taste new products are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on ingredients, the antioxidants segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for healthy coffee alternatives, high preference for antioxidants in coffee for neutralizing free radicals, enhancing cellular health, brain and skin health, and presence of anti-inflammation properties.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising number of health-conscious people, growing popularity of functional coffee, cultural significance of coffee in many parts of Asia Pacific, and increasing investments in R&D activities to develop novel flavors, blends and ingredients.

Baristas Coffee, Co. Inc., Berner Food and Beverage, Cothas Coffee Co., Function Coffee Labs, Heine Brothers Coffee, Ingenuity Beverages LLC, Kitu Life Inc., Nathan Coffee Mart, Nestle SA, Peak State, and Peets Coffee Inc. are some key players in the global market.

In June 2023, Tata Consumer’s NourishCo announced the expansion of its functional beverages segment with the launch of ready-to-drink Tata Coffee Cold Brew.

In May 2023, Blender Bites Ltd., a functional frozen food manufacturer, announced the launch of frozen coffee-based beverages.

Xcellent Insights is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/discount/187416

Report Coverage:

Report Details

Outcome

Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018-2021

Forecast Period 2023-2032

Segments Covered: Product, Ingredients, Distribution Channel and Region By Product Whole Bean Coffee, Ground Coffee, RTD Coffee By Ingredients Vitamins and Minerals, Herbal Extracts, Antioxidants, Adaptogens, Others

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Platforms, Coffee Shops and Cafes, Others

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Country Scope United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey

Qualitative Info Value Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Regional Outlook

Market Trends

Market Share Analysis

Competition Analysis

Technological Advancements Key Players Baristas Coffee, Co. Inc, Berner Food and Beverage, Cothas Coffee Co., Function Coffee Labs, Heine Brothers Coffee, Ingenuity Beverages LLC, Kitu Life Inc., Nathan Coffee Mart, Nestle SA, Peak State, Peets Coffee Inc., Royal Cup Inc., Sklew Biotech Ltd., Starbucks Coffee Company, Strauss Group Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Vardhman Foods and Beverages Customization Scope 10 Hours of Free Customization and Expert Consultation



Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.xcellentinsights.com/checkout/187416

Competitive Landscape:

The global Functional Coffee market is extremely competitive, comprising several regional and global level key players. Leading key players are focused on adopting various strategic alliances like mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to maintain their global position and enhance their product offerings. They are also focused on innovation, and scalability, and are adapting to evolving technology trends and consumer needs.

Some Leading Market Companies Listed in the Report:

Baristas Coffee, Co. Inc

Berner Food and Beverage

Cothas Coffee Co.

Function Coffee Labs

Heine Brothers Coffee

Ingenuity Beverages LLC

Kitu Life Inc.

Nathan Coffee Mart

Nestle SA

Peak State

Peets Coffee Inc.

Royal Cup Inc.

Sklew Biotech Ltd.

Starbucks Coffee Company

Strauss Group Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Vardhman Foods and Beverages

Browse the complete Report Summary with ToC here @ https://www.xcellentinsights.com/reports/functional-coffee-market-187416

The global functional coffee market has been segmented based on product, ingredients, distribution channel, and region:

By Product:

Whole Bean Coffee

Ground Coffee

RTD Coffee

By Ingredients:

Vitamins and Minerals

Herbal Extracts

Antioxidants

Adaptogens

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Platforms

Coffee Shops and Cafes

Others

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Nordic Countries

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/enquiry/sample/187416

Related Reports:

Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Market

Coffee Beans Market

Organic Tea & Coffee Market

Foodservice Coffee Market

Coffee Roasters Market

Chewable Coffee Market

About Us:

Xcellent Insights is a global market research and management consulting company offering a plethora of syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting services, and useful insights to leading market players, investors, startups, and stakeholders. We cover niche and established markets and identify growth opportunities to help clients make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. We excel in providing in-depth analysis and strive to cover the latest market and industry trends to offer the best services to our clients.

Contact Us:

Name: Andy M

Phone: US: +1 4086277717

Email: andy@xcellentinsights.net

Xcellent Insights | Web: https://www.xcellentinsights.com

Explore Our Blogs: https://www.xcellentinsights.com/blog

Read Our News: https://www.opprairie.com/

Get More Reports:

Commercial Automatic Coffee Machine Market

Pour Over Coffee Gear Market

Coffee Frac Pack Market

Coffee Flavoring Emulsion Market

Canned Coffee Market

Paper Coffee Filter Market

Arabica Freeze Dried Coffee Market

Batch Coffee Roasters Market

Latte Instant Coffee Market

Original Coffee Concentrate Market

Syphon Coffee Maker Market

Robotic Coffee Bar Market

Vegan Coffee Creamer Market

Coffee Machine Telemetry System Market