Patient Registry Software Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The patient registry software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Patient Registry Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the patient registry software market size is predicted to reach $4.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.vv

The growth in the patient registry software market is due to the rising adoption of electronic medical records (EMRs). North America region is expected to hold the largest patient registry software market share. Major players in the patient registry software market include Armus Digital Pvt. Ltd., Dacima Software Inc., Evado Clinical, Global Vision Technology Co. Ltd., Gz Technology Pvt. Ltd., Healthmonix LLC.

Patient Registry Software Market Segments

•By Product: Standalone Software, Integrated Software

•By Type of Database: Disease Registries, Health Service Registries, Product Registries

•By Deployment Model: On-Premise Models, Cloud-Based Models

•By Functionality: Population Health Management (PHM), Patient Care Management, Health Information Exchange (HIE), Point Of Care, Product Outcome Evaluation, Medical Research And Clinical Studies

•By End User: Government Organizations And Third-Party Administrators, Hospitals And Medical Practices, Private Payers, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, And Medical Device Companies, Research Centers

•By Geography: The global patient registry software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient registry software refers to a structured system for gathering non-clinical or clinical patient data to evaluate certain outcomes using observational study methodologies.

The main types of products in patient registry software are integrated software and standalone software. The various types of databases are disease registries, health service registries, and product registries. The disease registry is used in the state of a particular disease or condition as the inclusion criterion. A disease registry refers to a unique database that includes data on people who have been diagnosed with a certain disease type. The different deployment models include on-premise and cloud-based that involve several functionalities such as population health management, patient care management, medical research and clinical studies, health information exchange, point-of-care, and product outcome evaluation. It is employed by government organizations and third-party administrators, hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, and research centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Patient Registry Software Market Characteristics

3. Patient Registry Software Market Trends And Strategies

4. Patient Registry Software Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Patient Registry Software Market Size And Growth

……

27. Patient Registry Software Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Patient Registry Software Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

