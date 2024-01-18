Lane Closure on US 40 Westbound, National Road, in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, January 16, 2024

A portion of US 40, in Wheeling, will have the westbound lane closed from milepost 5.02 to milepost 5.05, beginning on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, through Friday, January 26, 2024, for curb and sidewalk replacement. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.
