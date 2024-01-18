Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,005 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure on US 40 Westbound, National Road, in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Page Content

A portion of US 40, in Wheeling, will have the westbound lane closed from milepost 5.02 to milepost 5.05, beginning on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, through Friday, January 26, 2024, for curb and sidewalk replacement.  Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​​

You just read:

Lane Closure on US 40 Westbound, National Road, in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more