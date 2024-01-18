Lane Closure at WV 88, Oglebay Drive, Wheeling, to Begin Thursday, January 18, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 88, at 126 Oglebay Drive, near the intersection of County Route 7, G C & P Road, in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Thursday, January 18, 2024, through Thursday, February 1, 2024, for pole replacements. Flaggers will be directing traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​