WVDOH crews continue to treat roads during snow, ice event

Counties in central and southern West Virginia were under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) through midday Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and all 55 counties remain under either a watch, warning or advisory for the winter weather headed into Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Statewide, WVDOH has over 1,000 trucks mounted with plows with salt spreading capabilities. Also statewide, WVDOH has a stockpile of more than 231,000 tons of salt. A typical snowplow holds 12 tons of salt, enough to treat about 100 lane miles of road.

Each plow truck is assigned a driver for a 12-hour day shift and a 12-hour night shift so that a driver is on the roadway 24 hours a day.

“Our operators are assigned to continue to perform SRIC (snow removal and ice control) operations until all roads are addressed -- on a 24-hour, 7-day per week basis,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.