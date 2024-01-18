Submit Release
WVDOH crews continue to treat roads during snow, ice event

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are actively treating roads across the state during this latest winter weather event that began Monday, January 15, 2024.

Counties in central and southern West Virginia were under a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service (NWS) through midday Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and all 55 counties remain under either a watch, warning or advisory for the winter weather headed into Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Statewide, WVDOH has over 1,000 trucks mounted with plows with salt spreading capabilities. Also statewide, WVDOH has a stockpile of more than 231,000 tons of salt. A typical snowplow holds 12 tons of salt, enough to treat about 100 lane miles of road.

Each plow truck is assigned a driver for a 12-hour day shift and a 12-hour night shift so that a driver is on the roadway 24 hours a day.

“Our operators are assigned to continue to perform SRIC (snow removal and ice control) operations until all roads are addressed -- on a 24-hour, 7-day per week basis,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.

