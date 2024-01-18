Shaftsbury Barracks / Snowmobile Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3000210

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 1/17/24 at approximately 1738 hours

STREET: Kelley Stand Rd

TOWN: Sunderland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bridge #3

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Trails

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John P. O'Connor

AGE: 66

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ski-doo

VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: Non-life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 1/17/24 at approximately 1738 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Kelley Stand Rd near Bridge #3 for a report of a Snowmobile accident with injury. The Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad assisted the Vermont State Police with locating the injured operator of the snowmobile. It was discovered that the snowmobile operator was traveling on a trail at approximately 30 MPH before they lost control and eventually collided with a tree head-on. The operator then slid down a small embankment. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries to their lower body.

Arlington Rescue Squad transported the operator to the Albany Medical Center for further medical evaluation.