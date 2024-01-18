Shaftsbury Barracks / Snowmobile Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3000210
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 1/17/24 at approximately 1738 hours
STREET: Kelley Stand Rd
TOWN: Sunderland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bridge #3
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Trails
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John P. O'Connor
AGE: 66
HELMET? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ski-doo
VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end
INJURIES: Non-life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 1/17/24 at approximately 1738 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Kelley Stand Rd near Bridge #3 for a report of a Snowmobile accident with injury. The Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad assisted the Vermont State Police with locating the injured operator of the snowmobile. It was discovered that the snowmobile operator was traveling on a trail at approximately 30 MPH before they lost control and eventually collided with a tree head-on. The operator then slid down a small embankment. The operator sustained non-life threatening injuries to their lower body.
Arlington Rescue Squad transported the operator to the Albany Medical Center for further medical evaluation.