Road Closure: 1584 to 1519 on VT Route 102 in Maidstone
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
1584 to 1519 on VT Route 102 in Maidstone is CLOSED due to motor vehicle crash and telephone pole down.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Kay Dolkar
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111PSAP FAX 802.878.3173