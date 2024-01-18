Road Closure: 1584 to 1519 on VT Route 102 in Maidstone

State of Vermont

1584 to 1519 on VT Route 102 in Maidstone is CLOSED due to motor vehicle crash and telephone pole down.





This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.





