Ship and Boat Building and Repair Market Sustains Robust Growth with Global Economic Stability

Ship and Boat Building and Repair Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Ship and Boat Building and Repair Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $390.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ship and boat building and repairing market has demonstrated formidable growth, progressing from $284.22 billion in 2023 to an estimated $303.65 billion in 2024, showcasing a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. With the ship and boat building and repairing market poised for sustained expansion, it is projected to reach $390.86 billion in 2028, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Several factors contribute to the sector's upward trajectory, including stable economic growth, increasing global GDP projections, and the burgeoning demand in international trade and shipping.

Factors Fueling Growth:

• Stable Economic Growth and Global GDP Projections:

The ship and boat building and repair market benefits from the stable economic growth forecasted in both developed and developing countries. Global GDP growth, as predicted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is expected to be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. This, coupled with recovering commodity prices, fosters increased investments in end-user markets, driving the shipbuilding and repair sector during the forecast period.

• Global Trade and Shipping Demand:

The ship and boat building and repairing market experiences a boost from the escalating demand in global trade and shipping. The exchange of goods and services between nations, coupled with the transportation of products via ships, contributes significantly to market growth. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global marine trade rebounded in 2021, with a 3.2% increase in shipments to 11 billion tons, indicating a recovery from the 3.8% reduction recorded two years prior.

Explore the Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market with a Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1956&type=smp

Innovative Technologies Transforming the Industry:

• Green Shipbuilding Technologies:

Shipbuilding companies globally are increasingly adopting green shipbuilding technologies to comply with environmental regulations. Technologies such as no ballast systems, sulphur scrubber systems, waste heat recovery systems, and the use of LNG fuels contribute to significant energy savings and reduced carbon emissions. Major projects like the Ecoship, initiated by Peace Boat, and the LeanShips project by the Dean Shipyards Group, exemplify the industry's commitment to environmental sustainability.

• Revolutionizing with 100% Battery Tanker ASAHI:

Major companies in the ship and boat building and repairing market are driving innovation with groundbreaking products like the ASAHI, a 100% battery tanker that operates entirely on electricity. Developed by Asahi Tanker Co. Ltd. in partnership with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., the ASAHI emits no greenhouse gases, sulfur oxides, or nitrogen oxides. Launched in April 2022, this vessel exemplifies the industry's focus on environmental consciousness and operational efficiency.

Market Segmentation and Regional Dynamics:

The ship and boat building and repairing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ship Building And Repairing, Boat Building And Repairing

2) By Application: General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services

3) By End-User: Transport Companies, Military, Other End Users

Subsegments Covered: Ship Building, Ship Repairing, Boat Building, Boat Repairing

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the ship and boat building and repairing market in 2023, with Western Europe securing the second-largest position. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Access the Complete Report for In-Depth Analysis:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-and-boat-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ship and boat building and repairing market size, ship and boat building and repairing market drivers and trends, ship and boat building and repairing market major players, ship and boat building and repairing market competitors' revenues, ship and boat building and repairing market positioning, and ship and boat building and repairing market growth across geographies. The ship and boat building and repairing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the ship and boat building and repairing market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Boat Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boat-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Boat Building Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boat-building-and-repairing-global-market-report

Boat Repairing Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boat-repairing-global-market-report