Griffin Global Asset Management Upsizes Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $575 Million

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Griffin Global Asset Management Holdings, Ltd. (“Griffin Corporate”) is pleased to announce that it has added Truist Bank with a $50 million commitment into its unsecured revolving credit facility (the “RCF”). This transaction closed on December 29, 2023, and increases the amount available in the facility to $575 million.

“I am delighted to announce the addition of Truist to Griffin’s banking group. We have had a long-term relationship with the Truist team and are pleased that they have been able to provide additional borrowing capacity to our RCF. Griffin’s credit profile continues to strengthen as we increase scale and unsecure our balance sheet and we would like to thank our existing banking partners for their continued support,” said John Beekman, Chief Financial Officer of Griffin.

About Griffin Global Asset Management

Griffin is a commercial aircraft leasing and alternative asset management business with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Puerto Rico and Los Angeles, USA. Griffin’s team of aviation professionals works closely with airlines, OEMs, and financiers to deliver customized fleet solutions and innovative financing products to airlines globally.

For more information, please visit www.griffingam.ie or www.griffingam.com.

Press Inquiries

James Moriarty
Head of Investor Relations
jmoriarty@griffingam.ie

Lauren Groom
lgroom@griffingam.com


