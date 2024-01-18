Transport Market: Strong Growth Fueled by Economic Expansion and Technological Advancements

Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $9,180.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.” — The Business research company

The transport market has experienced robust growth, surging from $6,375.45 billion in 2023 to $6,880.47 billion in 2024, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Forecasts indicate sustained strong growth, projecting the market size to reach $9,180.44 billion by 2028, maintaining a steady CAGR of 7.5%.

Economic Growth and Commodity Recovery Driving Manufacturing:

The transport manufacturing market has benefited from the rapid economic growth of developing countries during the historical period. Predictions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicate a global GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. The recovery of commodity prices further supports market growth. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end-user markets, driving the transport manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Boost from Increasing International Trade:

The transport market is set to grow with the rising trend of international trade. International trade activities, involving the exchange of products and services across borders, are closely tied to the transport sector. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development reported a significant increase in the value of international trade, reaching $28.5 trillion in 2021, a 25% rise over 2020 and a 13% increase over 2019. This surge in international trade contributes to the heightened demand for transportation services, thus enhancing the transport market.

Key Players Shaping the Market Landscape:

Major companies, including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, and Daimler AG, are instrumental in steering the market's trajectory. These key players adapt to industry trends, embrace technological advancements, and play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the transport market.

Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies:

Transportation manufacturing companies are leveraging virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies to expedite the creation of physical prototypes and reduce manufacturing defects. VR offers a three-dimensional, computer-generated environment for exploration and interaction, while AR integrates real-time digital information into the user's environment. This adoption enhances manufacturing processes by improving accuracy, reducing rework, enhancing safety, and streamlining collaboration. Major players such as Toyota, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, and Daimler AG are at the forefront of incorporating AR and VR technologies.

Adoption of AI-Driven Logistic Solutions:

Leading companies in the transportation market are embracing innovative technologies like AI-driven logistic solutions to maintain their competitive edge. Alibaba Cloud, for example, launched EasyDispatch, an AI-driven logistics solution, designed to enhance supply chain management and reduce logistics costs. This solution, equipped with AI-powered real-time service dispatch capabilities, exemplifies the industry's commitment to high-performance, stability, and cost-efficient logistics management.

Regional Overview:

In 2023, Western Europe claimed the position of the largest region in the transport market, with Asia-Pacific securing the second-largest market share. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The transport market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Parts, Motor Vehicles, Train And Components, Trailer, Motor Home, Travel Trailer And Camper, Ship And Boat Building And Repairing, All Other Transportation Equipment

2) By Application: General Services, Dockage, Hull Part, Engine Parts, Electric Works, Auxiliary Services

3) By End-User: Transport Companies, Military, Other End Users

Subsegments Covered: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors, Motorcycle And Bicycle, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Locomotives, Wagons, & Other Rolling Stock, Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles, Dry Vans, Refrigerated Trailers, Tank Trailers, Flatbed Trailers, Lowboy Trailers, Other Trailers, Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling, Van And Minivan Conversions, Travel Trailer, Camper, Ship Building And Repairing, Boat Building And Repairing

Transport Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transport Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transport market size, transport market drivers and trends, transport market major players, transport market competitors' revenues, transport market positioning, and transport market growth across geographies. The transport market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the transport market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

