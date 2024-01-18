【Happy Chinese New Year】Float parades celebrate the Year of the Dragon on 3rd and 8th Days of Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 18 - As one of the major Chinese New Year festivities organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” will dazzle the central and northern districts on the 3rd day (12 February) and 8th day (17 February) of Chinese New Year. Encompassing float parades, cultural performances, float exhibition and more, the event will set off the destination glamour in “tourism + events”, enrich travelers’ nighttime experience and attract visitors for festive vacations in Macao, set to boost tourism spending for more robust tourism and economic development.

Guided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the “Celebrations of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Dragon 2024” (the “Parade”) is organized by MGTO and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau as well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. A press conference for the Parade was held today (18 January).

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Deputy Director Ricky Hoi, representative of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Wang Yujie, Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Patsy Ko Pui San, Head of Public Relations and External Cooperation Department of Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Lao Man Teng, Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan, Head of the Macau Grand Prix and Major Sporting Events Department of Sports Bureau, Lei Si Leng, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, were present in the press conference together with representatives of the supporting, partnering and sponsoring entities.

In speaking at the press conference, Senna Fernandes expressed her anticipation that visitors can greatly enjoy the enchanting “tourism +” amid the kaleidoscope of festivities and diverse tourism and leisure elements offered by Macao. 2024 is a major year for the Macao SAR to put into practice its “1 + 4” development plan. MGTO will commit to the pursuit of deeper integration across “tourism +” and market diversification, as well as its dedication to propelling the diversified development of the tourism and leisure industries. The Office will partner with industry operators to widen the variety of events and tourism products and lead visitors into communities for sightseeing and spending for a greater impetus to the community tourism and nighttime economy.

Three festivities are listed as “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations

This year, the Parade, together with the 2024 Chinese New Year Activities and Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays, are listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, set to manifest the breadth of destination appeal in “tourism + events”.

15 floats shower blessings with Wood Dragon

In welcoming the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region in 2024, the creative team specially designed a theme story for the Parade this year. Dazzling in the splendor of rainbow diamonds, the Wood Dragon gathers in Macao with other dragons to bestow blessings on the children of China as “Descendants of the Dragon”. The story symbolizes that Macao, guided by the Motherland, will soar in the new era and journey as various industries thrive towards a brighter future. 15 dazzling floats will join the Parade to convey best wishes and welcome the Year of the Dragon.

This year, the floats are presented by MGTO, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MGM, Wynn Macau, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A., Sands Lifestyle, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Multinational (Holdings) Group and Chimelong Group.

The Parade route extends to Macau Fisherman’s Wharf on 3rd day of Chinese New Year

The opening ceremony of the Parade will be held at Sai Van Lake Square at 8 p.m. on the 3rd day (12 February) of Chinese New Year, featuring performances by Hong Kong pop groups and singers — XiX, George Au and Phoebus Ng from P1X3L, Gordon Ip and Lincoln Hui from BOP, and Tik Tang; Macao singers Filipe Tou and Germano Guilherme, and Macao pop group MFM, among other performers. For the first time, MGTO will extend the parade route until Macau Fisherman’s Wharf as the destination where fantastic performances are arranged, to deliver a larger impact through the event, attract greater flows of people and invigorate the nighttime economy.

15 splendid floats will join about 1,000 local, Mainland, Hong Kong and overseas performers from 30 performing troupes to set off from Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen on Macao Peninsula until the destination at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf. Over 2,500 spectator seats are set up at Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, the front square of Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and the roundabout in front of Macao Science Center. Audiences can enter the spectator stands from 5:30 p.m. onward on the day. Given the limited quantity, seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. A small number of barrier-free vantage points will be provided at spectator stands for people with special needs. Warm-up performances will start on stage at Sai Van Lake Square at 5:30 p.m. to liven up the vibes in advance.

The Parade will dazzle northern district on 8th day of Chinese New Year

The 15 floats will enliven the northern district at 8 p.m. on the 8th day (17 February) of Chinese New Year. This year, the second float parade will set off from the University of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Diocesan College Six, pass through Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, Avenida do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon and arrive at Iao Hon Market Garden. A finale show of cultural and artistic performances will start at Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 p.m. Hong Kong artists Selena Lee and Carman Kwan, Macao singers Germano Guilherme, Rico Long and Viviana Lo will deliver wonderful performances in celebration of Chinese New Year.

Live broadcast in various districts

The Parade will be live broadcast on LED screens installed at different locations as follows: Friendship Square, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, roundabout at Macao Science Center, Iao Hon Market Garden, Park of Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, Tap Seac Square, as well as Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa. In addition, TDM and Macao Cable TV will release the live broadcast and recorded programs of the Parade on several channels for more audiences to enjoy the Parade at home.

Temporary traffic restrictions along parade routes

To ensure the event is held smoothly, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed during the Parade. The roads along the parade routes will be temporarily closed during designated hours on the 3rd day (12 February) and 8th day (17 February) of Chinese New Year. Some of the bus stops will be suspended with bus routes changed. Please stay tuned for the latest information from the Transport Bureau.

Please visit MGTO’s website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for more information about the Parade and other wonderful festivities.