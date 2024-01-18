Nestlé unveils Tết campaign

VIETNAM, January 18 - HCM CITY – Nestlé has rolled out its 2024 Tết campaign with the theme “Wish for Enough is Enough/Will Come True” that encourages consumers to take part.

To run until February 9 it offers them the chance to create cards to wish their loved ones, take part in a social contest and experience interactive activities at Nestle's booths.

They can win valuable gifts through these activities.

Consumers can visit the Nestlé Family website at https://www.giadinhnestle.com.vn/tetcauduladuoc to create wishes for their loved ones.

Nestlé is also collaborating with Kenh14 to host a Facebook-based social contest aimed at promoting the spirit of "Wish for Enough is Enough/Will Come True." Participants will have chance to win valuable prizes such as an Apple iPad Pro M2 256G, two Apple Watch SE 2023 44mm’s and 15 shopping vouchers.

As part of the campaign, Nestlé has a trilogy of "Wishing Carols" in the form of three Tết-customised TV commercials conveying the wishes of various target audiences.

Each commercial has music drawn from lively folk tunes mixed across various genres like bolero, ballad and hip-hop, highlighting the unique characteristics of each generation.

Every verse in the ditties expresses a personalised wish for the upcoming year, but collectively emphasise the campaign’s central message of "Wish for Enough is Enough/Will Come True" that underscores the importance of sufficiency and achieving balance in life.— VNS