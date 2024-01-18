Electric Bikes Market Size, Demand, Industry Revenues $118,657 million by 2030 | Growing at a CAGR of 10.5%

Electric Bikes Market

Increase in fuel costs and advent and implementation government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes have boosted the growth of the global electric bikes market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electric Bike Market by Product, Drive Mechanism, and Battery Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” the global E-bikes market was valued at $40.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $118.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030. Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global electric bike market share in 2019. However, Mexico is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of electric vehicle

Rise in fuel costs, growth in interest in cycling as fitness & recreational activity, consumer inclination toward uses of e-bikes as eco-friendly & efficient solutions for commute, and implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes propel the growth of the global electric bikes market. However, ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China and high cost of e-bikes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology is projected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The most common types of e-bike includes commuter-type, e-mountain bike, e-cargo bike, and compact & foldable bike. Although pedelec e-bikes are most commonly used, e-mountain bikes and e-cargo bikes have witnessed increasing popularity.

By product, the market is categorized into pedelecs, speed pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. The scooter & motorcycle segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, as scooter & motorcycle aid in significantly reducing of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and noise pollution. However, the throttle on demand segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in popularity of throttle operated electric bicycles among commuters.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐝-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By drive mechanism, the mid-drive segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. However, the hub motor segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global electric bikes market, owing to hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and better performance.

By region, the market across LAMEA, followed by North America is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030, due to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of an electric vehicle. However, the global electric bikes market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to increase in initiatives for environmentally friendly vehicles & bikes and the development of related infrastructure from several governments such as India.

Factors such as implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes, consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China hinder the market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Accell Group

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Derby Cycle

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Prodecotech, LLC

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe)

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

On the basis of drive mechanism, the electric bike market is segregated into hub motor, mid-drive, and others. The hub motor segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the factors such as hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and better performance.

