Aircraft Maintenance Market Next Big Thing | Prominent Companies

Aircraft Maintenance Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Aircraft Type and by End-Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft maintenance market is the process of providing scheduled upkeep, care, and airworthiness of an aircraft, as well as its engine and components. It is strictly regulated to ensure safe and proper flight operation. The International Civil Aviation Organization develops international standards that are used to coordinate national civil aviation regulations. Local airworthiness authorities must implement International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards to regulate maintenance tasks, personnel, and the inspection system. In civil aviation, maintenance checks or blocks, are packages of maintenance tasks that must be performed on an aircraft after a certain amount of time or usage. Packages are created by dividing maintenance tasks into convenient, bite-sized chunks to reduce the amount of time the aircraft is out of service, keep the maintenance workload low, and maximize the use of maintenance facilities.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered economic growth in almost every country. This economic downturn has had a significant impact on the airline industry. Furthermore, the hampered economic growth of countries has resulted in the closure of small airline companies by 2020. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, all major countries have imposed strict restrictions on business activities, as well as on the movement of goods and people. All of these factors limit both supply and demand for aircraft maintenance services, limiting the increase in the revenue of the global aircraft maintenance market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

• Increase in demand for aircraft services in emerging economies, emergence of digital technology for MRO industry, and a rise in passenger numbers are the major factors that drive the growth of the aircraft maintenance market.

• Environmental regulations, and high maintenance cost hinder the aircraft maintenance market growth.

• Accentuating trend of retrofitting of older aircraft fleet, and growing adoption of aircraft modifications are the major aircraft maintenance market opportunities.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬

Several new aircraft maintenance support centers have been built in various countries, in recent years. Increased criteria for adequate aircraft servicing and refurbishment to maintain peak performance and meet stringent regulatory requirements is projected to increase the market share of commercial aircraft. Technological developments, along with the need to address the wear and tear of the product, would drive the market size. Furthermore, rise in international trade has increased the cargo aircraft frequency. Planes must be checked and repaired on regular basis to ensure optimal efficiency and safe air travel. The market is being driven by various factors, including the increased focus of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) on aircraft maintenance operations as well as the rapid expansion of aircraft fleets. Furthermore, the increase in demand for adequate engine and component servicing propels the growth of the aircraft maintenance market.

The rise of reduced-cost of airlines as well as the professionalism displayed by ground and maintenance crews, thrive on the commercialization of the global airline industry. The commercial aviation sector is rapidly expanding, creating new opportunities for Chinese and international airlines to establish new routes to and fro from China. Increased demand for commercial aircraft, is prompting airlines to order more modern aircraft equipped with cutting-edge technology. Maintenance activities eventually will shift to India and China, which are positioning themselves as maintenance hubs., Following an agreement with Rolls-Royce to service the engines powering the A350s ordered by Air France, Air France KLM's MRO unit launched support services for the CFM International Leap engines that power the A320neo-family and B737 MAX jets. Such developments are anticipated to drive the engine MRO segment of the market during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Numerous engine production projects are estimated to propel as a result of increased aircraft modernization, environmental concerns, and rules and legislation for the replacing older fleets. Many engine manufacturers focus on developing strong and affordable engines for new fleets. The increased use of refurbished and used parts in the engine and non-engine maintenance is one of the major trends in this field. The retirement of older aircraft around the world is expected to increase the demand for used aircraft parts over the next decade. As the dynamics of the commercial aviation MRO market are changing at a rapid pace, the industry's long-term viability necessitates the rapid implementation of strategies to address the dynamism. Straight-line government regulations on aircraft as well as the need for frequent servicing of engine parts drive the growth of the global MRO aircraft industry. For instance, certification of aircraft as standard equipment invariants of the best-selling aircraft, such as the B737 Max and A320neo family, is increasing the commercial and regional aircraft production rate.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫

• Air France KLM Engineering & Maintenance

• GMF AeroAsia

• Pratt & Whitney

• GE Aviation

• Delta TechOps

• Honeywell International

• Safran Aircraft Engines

• Lufthansa Technik

• Airbus Group

• ST Aerospace