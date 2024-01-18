One Lane Closure - 4486 Vt Route 9, Woodford
Vermont Route 9 in Woodford is down to one lane in the area of 4486 Vt Route 9 while a tractor trailer unit is removed from the roadway. This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
