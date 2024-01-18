NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions across Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee announced a delayed reopening of state offices at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
All employees should exercise caution when traveling. Any state employee who determines it is unsafe to travel should contact his or her supervisor for guidance.
You just read:
Declaration of State Office Delayed Reopening in Tennessee for January 18
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.