TOMORROW: In Orange County, Governor Newsom to Spotlight California’s Homekey Progress

ORANGE COUNTY – Alongside state and local officials in Orange County, Governor Gavin Newsom tomorrow will provide an update on the state’s Homekey progress to rapidly transform former office space, hotels, and other buildings into housing for those experiencing homelessness.

WHEN: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at approximately 11:00 AM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 8:00 AM on Thursday, January 18th.

###