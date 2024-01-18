PHOTO: Cornyn Meets with Mayor of Beaumont

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) met today with Beaumont Mayor Roy West to discuss the city’s plans for the revitalization of Beaumont Riverfront Park after Hurricane Harvey and potential opportunities to collaborate on federal grants for Beaumont.

