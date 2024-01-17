Submit Release
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry scheduled for procedure to address reoccurring subdural hematomas

Tomorrow, Jan. 18, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will undergo a procedure in Raleigh, North Carolina, for his reoccurring subdural hematomas. This procedure, which has high rates of success, uses a catheter to place a metal coil that prevents blood from pooling in the brain.
 
Bishop Curry’s medical team anticipates he will need to stay one night in the hospital for observation and will then continue his recovery at home, and he offered the following words to the church:
 
“Up to this point, we have been responding to emergency situations, but this is a positive and proactive approach designed to get these bleeds under control. The procedure has a very good success rate, and I am hopeful this will address the underlying issues.
 
“I continue to be so thankful for all your prayers, which have been working in tandem with my medical team’s excellent care. I count it a blessing to be in an area with good research hospitals and in a loving church with such faithful, prayerful support.”  
 
Updates will be provided as they become available; please continue to hold Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team in your prayers.
 

