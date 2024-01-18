Submit Release
January 18, 2024

Poe on work visas of aliens in 'fake firms'

The alleged issuance of employment visas to foreigners in hundreds of fake firms is alarming and poses peace and order threats.

The DOJ must get to the bottom of this illegal scheme, and punish erring immigration personnel and other individuals who made the entry of the foreigners possible.

We have witnessed how crimes related to POGOs continue to bring problems to our peace and order.

These nefarious activities will remain unabated if personnel from no less than the Bureau of Immigration will keep the gates open to illegal foreigners.

