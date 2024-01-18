PHILIPPINES, January 18 - Press Release

January 18, 2024 Bong Go backs proposed suspension of PhilHealth premium hike to unburden the poor amid economic recovery efforts Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his support for the proposed suspension of the increase in PhilHealth premiums for the year 2024. This aligns with the sentiments of Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Ted Herbosa, who has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reconsider the scheduled premium hike. Acknowledging the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises on the national economy, Go, in a statement, empathized with Filipinos who are still grappling with financial difficulties. "Bagama't lifted na ang State of Public Health Emergency dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic, hanggang ngayon ay ramdam pa ng mga kababayan natin ang epekto nito sa ating ekonomiya. Para sa kanila, ang bawat piso ay mahalaga. Pambili pa nila ito ng bigas at ulam," he stated, highlighting the importance of every peso for struggling families. "Marami pa rin tayong mga kababayan ang nahihirapan sa kanilang hanap-buhay. Huwag na nating dagdagan pa ang bigat ng hirap na kanilang dinadala," added Go. Go, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also emphasized the need for PhilHealth to ensure that they are able to deliver their services even without the premium hike while addressing systemic problems in the organization. "Sabi ng DOH, sapat pa naman ang pondo ng PhilHealth upang patuloy na makapagbigay ng maayos na serbisyo sa mga miyembro nito," he said. "Bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Health, panawagan ko naman sa pamunuan ng PhilHealth ay tuluyang sugpuin ang mga anomalya sa ahensya, pagbutihin ang serbisyo nito at siguraduhing bawat piso sa pondo ng taumbayan ay nagagamit para sa mga Pilipino," Go added, calling for responsible fiscal management and transparency in the agency. At the height of the pandemic, Go also called for the deferment of the premium hike and urged the national government to initially shoulder the necessary funding to implement the Universal Health Care Law, while the majority of Filipinos are still overcoming the adverse effects of the COVID-19 crisis on their livelihoods and the overall economy. The proposed suspension is under careful consideration by President Marcos, as confirmed by Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil. The recommendation comes on the heels of Herbosa's statement that PhilHealth is financially stable enough to continue providing benefits without the need for immediate rate hikes. This consideration follows the President's directive in 2023 to suspend the increase of PhilHealth's premium rate and income ceiling in response to the socioeconomic challenges of the pandemic. The Universal Healthcare Law mandates incremental increases in the PhilHealth contribution rate, but the proposed suspension represents a responsive measure to the current economic climate.