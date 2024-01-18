Submit Release
Confidential Crisis Counseling Available to Maui Wildfire Survivors

HONOLULU – Are you feeling overwhelmed by emotions, stress or hopelessness? If you are, you’re not alone. Help is available if you’re experiencing emotional distress or mental health issues after the wildfires.

For free and confidential crisis support, call Hawaiʻi Cares at 800-753-6879. You may also call or text Hawaiʻi Cares at 988. Hawaiʻi Cares is available all day, every day.

Maui County residents may also get confidential crisis counseling services from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday by calling 808-446-6676. After 8 p.m., callers may leave a voicemail message and a crisis counselor will return your call the next business day. For non-urgent calls, an operator will introduce the caller to a crisis counselor before transferring the call.

Some common reactions to stress and loss include:

  • Feeling tense or nervous, angry or irritable
  • Crying often, feelings of persistent hopelessness
  • Feeling numb
  • Difficulty sleeping and/or being constantly tired
  • Not feeling hungry or having stomach problems (such as nausea or cramps)
  • Difficulty concentrating and/or making decisions.

Everyone has times when they feel hopelessness or stress. But when these types of feelings and experiences disrupt daily living activities, you are encouraged to seek help.

Helpline staff provide confidential counseling and other needed support services. They can also immediately connect you to trained professionals from the nearest participating crisis-counseling center.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.govmauirecovers.orgfema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires

