St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, Burglary, Larceny, and Accessory to Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE(S)#: 24A2000005 and 24A2000299
TROOPER(S): Van Woert and Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE(S)/TIME(S): January 1st 2024 and January 5th 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dickenson Avenue and West Enosburg Road, Enosburg
ACUSED: Anthony Mason
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont
ACUSED: Oliviah Ovitt
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 1st 2024 at approximately 1249 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a motor vehicle theft incident from Dickenson Avenue in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised a black Nissan truck had been stolen from him by an unknown person. Trooper Van Woert was assigned the role of the lead investigator for this incident.
On January 16th 2024 at approximately 0928 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a theft incident from West Enosburg Road in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised someone had broken into their shed and stolen a salamander style heater. Trooper Bellinghiri was assigned the role of lead investigator for this incident.
Investigation revealed Anthony Mason and Olivia Ovitt were involved in the motor vehicle theft incident and had been the persons to steal the salamander style heater several days later. Ultimately, Mason and Ovitt were located at a residence in the town of Bakersfield without incident. Mason was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for the charges of Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, Burglary, and Larceny. Ovitt was issued a flash citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on January 18th 2024 at 1300 hours to face the charge of Accessory to Burglary.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: January 18th 2024 at 1300 Hours
BAIL: $2,500.00 (Mason) N/A (Ovitt)
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Attached (Mason) N/A (Ovitt)