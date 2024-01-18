St. Albans Barracks / Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, Burglary, Larceny, and Accessory to Burglary

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE(S)#: 24A2000005 and 24A2000299

TROOPER(S): Van Woert and Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE(S)/TIME(S): January 1st 2024 and January 5th 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dickenson Avenue and West Enosburg Road, Enosburg

ACUSED: Anthony Mason

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, Vermont

ACUSED: Oliviah Ovitt

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 1st 2024 at approximately 1249 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a motor vehicle theft incident from Dickenson Avenue in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised a black Nissan truck had been stolen from him by an unknown person. Trooper Van Woert was assigned the role of the lead investigator for this incident.

On January 16th 2024 at approximately 0928 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a theft incident from West Enosburg Road in the town of Enosburg. The complainant advised someone had broken into their shed and stolen a salamander style heater. Trooper Bellinghiri was assigned the role of lead investigator for this incident.

Investigation revealed Anthony Mason and Olivia Ovitt were involved in the motor vehicle theft incident and had been the persons to steal the salamander style heater several days later. Ultimately, Mason and Ovitt were located at a residence in the town of Bakersfield without incident. Mason was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for the charges of Aggravated Operation Without Owners Consent, Burglary, and Larceny. Ovitt was issued a flash citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on January 18th 2024 at 1300 hours to face the charge of Accessory to Burglary.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: January 18th 2024 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: $2,500.00 (Mason) N/A (Ovitt)

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Attached (Mason) N/A (Ovitt)