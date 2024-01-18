UPDATE – e2Companies Secures $100 Million Investment Commitment from GEM, as Company Anticipates Listing

Investment Commitment will Fund e2Companies’ Future Growth and Virtual Utility®

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e2Companies, a leading provider of integrated solutions for power generation and distribution, announced today that it has secured a $100 million investment commitment from Luxembourg based Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”). With this financing commitment, e2Companies is well positioned to advance and deliver on the company’s mission to design solutions that deliver seamless resiliency and reliability for its customers.



“We’re thrilled to partner with GEM,” said James Richmond, CEO at e2Companies. “This provides access to financing that strengthens e2Companies’ and speeds up the global energy transition. The optimization of our power grid depends on distributed energy resources and expanding choice for the end-user. Including the source of power, type of power, market rates, and environment considerations. Our R3Di® system and Grove365 software unlock a new model for independent grid stability. Increasing the strength of the grid where it is needed the most – at the source of power consumption.”

The GEM investment will strengthen the company financially and support the ongoing development of Virtual Utility®. This includes new product discovery and manufacturing capabilities in North America and Europe while delivering additional value creation and margin improvement across international markets. The funding commitment from GEM will allow e2Companies to drawdown funds by issuing shares through its’ anticipated common stock offering, with e2Companies maintaining control over the timing and magnitude of such drawdowns without having a minimum drawdown obligation.

About GEM

Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 570 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments.

For more information: http://www.gemny.com

About e2Companies

e2Companies is the first vertically integrated Virtual Utility® for power generation, distribution, and energy economics in the marketplace. e2Companies’ innovative technology delivers top notch performance and unprecedented value in the industry. This includes 24x7x365 asset monitoring, and energy optimization programs to unlock new revenue opportunities for customers.

To learn more about e2Companies visit www.e2companies.com

Media Contact: investorrelations@e2Companies.com