UPDATE: AG’s Office Releases Identities of Decedents from Fatal Vehicle Collision in Elizabeth, N.J., on December 10, 2023

TRENTON — The Attorney General’s Office today identified the decedents from a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on December 10, 2023, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The civilians who died in the collision have been identified as Juan Carlos Albear, 54, and Ysabell Gonzalez, 63, both residents of Elizabeth, New Jersey.

According to the preliminary investigation, on December 10, 2023, officers from the Elizabeth Police Department responded to a call received at approximately 5:42 a.m., reporting the sound of gunfire in the area of Fourth Avenue and Centre Street in Elizabeth. Responding Elizabeth Police Officer Michael White followed a vehicle of interest in his patrol car. The vehicle being followed drove at an accelerated speed through a red light, colliding with a taxi at the intersection of Grand Street and Routes 1&9. The taxi driver, Mr. Albear, and the sole passenger of the taxi, Ms. Gonzalez, were killed. Two of the three occupants of the other vehicle were arrested and later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The third individual exited the car, left the scene on foot, and remains at large. The vehicle operated by Officer White was not involved in the crash.

Anyone with information about the third individual’s whereabouts is urged to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Angela Concepcion at 908-341-5416 or Elizabeth Police Detective Brian McDonough at 908-447-6685.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an arrest and indictment can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

