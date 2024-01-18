All Star Appliance Solutions Marks A Strong Start Offering Appliance Repair Services In Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Beach, Florida -

All Star Appliance Solutions, Inc., a newly launched appliance installation and repair company based in Palm Beach County, Florida, has marked a great start to its operations by receiving several positive reviews on its Google Business Profile.

Launched on the first day of 2024, All Star is ready to help customers in its service area with all their appliance installation and repair needs. The company’s services extend to a wide range of appliances such as washers, dryers, microwaves, refrigerators, stovetops, range hoods, ovens, dishwashers, and more. Apart from repairing and installing appliances, the company also offers dryer vent cleaning services to enhance their safety and boost efficiency.

Despite having begun its operations just a short while ago, the company has already earned the trust and admiration of its customers as is evident on its Google Business Profile which has a flawless overall rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 from the first 4 reviews. Homeowners thank the company for its quick and responsive customer service, its friendly and knowledgeable technicians, and the speed of solving even the most challenging appliance problems.

One reviewer says, “Called several places that were overpriced and unreasonable. I then found All Star Appliance and he knew and understood the issue I was having with my dryer. He was very efficient and professional. My dryer issue was fixed the same day with very reasonable pricing! I highly recommend Robbie to all of my friends and family. You will be truly satisfied with the service.”

Another customer writes, “I recommend All Star Appliance Solutions to everyone!! I have a refrigerator that stopped cooling on me, so I had another company come look at it, with no luck in solving the problem… they literally said I was better off purchasing a new one. My sister then told me to call All Star because they had helped her with her washer machine a few months back and she was happy with the service and outcome thus far, so I gave it a shot. Robbie came over the next day and, like magic, he was able to fix my fridge!! It took him about an hour, and I was so happy because he saved me a lot of money and hassle. He was on time and very efficient! I will definitely recommend Robbie and All Star Appliance’s outstanding service to all my friends and family in the future.”

The spokesperson for All Star Appliance Solutions responded to the overwhelming response it has received by saying, “We are elated with the five-star reviews that highlight everything that our business stands for. As a family-owned business, we are steadfastly committed to delivering only the best customer service to everyone who needs our help and that commitment shines through in the reviews we have received. Visit our website to find out more about what we have to offer and call us today if you need appliance repair or installation services in Palm Beach.”

All Star promises same-day services to ensure customers don’t have to wait overnight to receive help. For their peace of mind, the company also offers a solid 1-year parts warranty on OEM parts as well as a 6-month labor guarantee. The service call fee is waived when the customer chooses to go forward with the repair.

The spokesperson talks about the future of the company by saying, “Our small but driven team is focused on establishing ourselves as a trusted name in appliance services in Palm Beach County. We realize just how ambitious our goals are and we are going to achieve them – one satisfied customer at a time. When you call us, you are not just a customer, you are a part of our family, and your appliances are treated with the care and expertise they deserve. That is the All Star difference.”

Readers looking for appliance repair in Palm Beach County can contact All Star Appliance Solutions at support@allstarappliancesolutions.com or (561) 951-4332 from Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 7 PM.

