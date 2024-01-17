Suspects Burglarize a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects who broke into a business and stole money from an ATM.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two suspects forced open the front door of a business in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects destroyed an ATM and took money from it. The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored BMW sedan.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/CGT6-vpZfMo

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24004663