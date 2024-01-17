Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,034 in the last 365 days.

Suspects Burglarize a Business

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects who broke into a business and stole money from an ATM.

 

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two suspects forced open the front door of a business in the 400 block of 8th Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects destroyed an ATM and took money from it. The suspects fled the scene in a dark colored BMW sedan.

 

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/CGT6-vpZfMo

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24004663

You just read:

Suspects Burglarize a Business

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more