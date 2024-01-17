Suspects Arrested After Burglarizing a Church

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced two suspects were arrested for breaking into a church.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 9:27 p.m., two suspects forced open the entrance of a church in the 5000 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects took property and credit cards. Both suspects were arrested by responding officers.

60-year-old Calvin Missouri and 28-year-old Bernard Blyther both of Southeast, DC were arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

CCN: 24008072