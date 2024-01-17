Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are asking for the community’s assistance to identify a man and a vehicle involved in a burglary of a business in the 3400 Block of 23rd Street, Southeast.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at approximately 4:18 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered the store then fled the scene. It is unknown at this time if the suspect took any property.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24008137