MPD Searching for Suspects in ATM Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division are asking for the community’s assistance to identify the suspects involved in an ATM robbery.

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at approximately 2:40 a.m., three males entered a business in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue Northeast and destroyed the ATM to steal the money inside. The suspects then fled the business in a vehicle.

The suspects and the suspect vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below: