Man Sought in an Armed Robbery of a Business

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District are asking for the community’s assistance to identify a man who robbed a business in the 1900 Block of 1st Street, Northwest.

 

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the suspect entered the store and brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded money and property. The employee complied. The suspect took the money and property then fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24008002

###

 

