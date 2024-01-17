Submit Release
Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Scooter Crash

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man from injuries he sustained in a motorized vehicle crash.

 

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a motorized scooter was travelling northbound on the 14th Street Bridge in the express lanes (HOV side) in the left lane for Exit 1. The scooter failed to properly negotiate the right curve of the roadway and mounted the raised median separating 14th Street and the main lanes for I-395. The two occupants were ejected from the scooter. The men were both transported to local hospitals. The driver sustained minor injuries and the passenger sustained critical injuries.

 

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the passenger died from his injuries. The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Francisco Eduardo Santaella, of Takoma Park, MD.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24005106

