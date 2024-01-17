Savoring Success: Specialty Food Ingredients Market Thrives Amidst Culinary Resurgence

Chicago, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food ingredients are substances that are used in the preparation or production of food. These ingredients can be natural or synthetic and are combined to create the final product. Food ingredients serve various purposes, such as enhancing flavor, adding color, improving texture, preserving freshness, and providing nutritional value.

Specialty food ingredients are a subset of the food ingredients market , and the relationship between them lies in the specificity and unique characteristics of specialty ingredients within the broader category of food ingredients. These ingredients often have specific functions and are employed in relatively smaller quantities compared to primary ingredients. The specialty food ingredients market is estimated at USD 179.8 billion in 2023; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 240.9 billion by 2028. Due to population expansion, specialty food ingredients are experiencing huge demand across the world. Some of the key factors boosting demand for specialty food ingredients are the introduction of new products, increasing consumer preference, and the acceptance of new trends across the globe. Specialty food ingredients can be natural or synthetic, and they play a crucial role in creating distinctive and high-quality food products.

Here are Some Categories of Specialty Food Ingredients:

Flavor Enhancers:

Natural Extracts: Concentrated extracts from herbs, fruits, or spices.

Concentrated extracts from herbs, fruits, or spices. Essential Oils: Highly concentrated oils derived from plants for intense flavors.

Highly concentrated oils derived from plants for intense flavors. Specialty Extracts: Unique flavor extracts like vanilla, saffron, or truffle.

Natural Colors:

Exotic Pigments: Colors derived from uncommon sources, such as beetroot, spirulina, or butterfly pea flower.

Colors derived from uncommon sources, such as beetroot, spirulina, or butterfly pea flower. Anthocyanins: Natural pigments found in certain fruits and vegetables.

Functional Proteins:

Plant-Based Proteins: Derived from sources like pea protein, hemp protein, or quinoa.

Derived from sources like pea protein, hemp protein, or quinoa. Specialty Animal Proteins: Such as collagen peptides or specialized dairy proteins.

Enzymes:

Specialty Enzymes: Used for specific functions like tenderizing meat, clarifying beverages, or modifying textures.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Size Estimation

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total specialty food ingredients market size . These approaches were also used extensively to determine the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following details:

The key players in the industry and the overall markets were identified through extensive secondary research.

The revenues of the major specialty food ingredient players were determined through primary and secondary research, which were used as the basis for market sizing and estimation.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

All macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the growth of the specialty food ingredients market were considered while estimating the market size.

All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study were accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to obtain final quantitative and qualitative data.

Specialty Food Ingredients Market Growth Insights

Following are the factors which are very helpful in Specialty Food Ingredients Market Growth :

Drivers: Increasing Global Population Drives Growth in Specialty food ingredients Market

The growing worldwide population is driving tremendous expansion in the market for specialty food ingredients. The need for food products grows along with the growth of the global population. According to FAO, the world's population, now 5,300 million, is increasing by approximately 250,000 people every day. It is estimated that 1,000 million people will be born during this decade. As the global population expands, so does the demand for food products that cater to diverse dietary needs, preferences, and health considerations. Specialty food ingredients play a vital role in meeting these evolving demands by offering innovative and value-added solutions. Due to the increased demand, there are now prospects for specialty food ingredients, which provide distinctive flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles to suit a variety of consumer preferences.

The market for specialty food ingredients has expanded because of rising globalization and multilingual effects on eating habits. Incorporating exotic and ethnic components into meals is becoming more popular as customers are exposed to a larger variety of global cuisines and flavors. Consumers can experiment with various culinary flavors due to specialty food components including spices, herbs, and unusual flavor enhancers. Thus, the increasing global population drives growth in the specialty food ingredients market.

Opportunities: Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies, driving specialty food ingredients segment

The Specialty food ingredients market presents an opportunity for new product development. As the market continues to grow and expand into new geographies, there is a need for companies to differentiate themselves and stand out from competitors. There are ample opportunities for manufacturers to develop innovative food products with enhanced properties to cater to the evolving demands of consumers and various industries. The expansion of the Specialty food ingredients industry into new geographies also presents an opportunity for companies to adapt their products to meet the needs and preferences of consumers in different regions. Specialty food ingredients offer a promising opportunity for companies to develop new and innovative products that can meet the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.

Health and wellness are given more importance by the expanding middle class in emerging economies. More health-conscious consumers are looking for food items that meet their dietary choices and give nutritional benefits. These needs can be satisfied by specialty food ingredients that offer healthier substitutes for traditional ingredients, such as plant-based proteins, natural sweeteners, and functional additives. Manufacturers now have the chance to create customized food ingredients that satisfy dietary requirements, such as gluten-free, vegan, or organic options.

India is One of the Fastest Growing Markets for Specialty Food Ingredients in Asia Pacific

India is one of the most populated nations in the world due to its enormous population. Due to the large consumer base, there is a strong need for a variety of specialty food ingredients market to accommodate varying tastes and preferences. Due to the nation's economic expansion, the middle class is now larger and has more disposable money. The demand for specialty food components is consequently driven by the rise in interest in premium and specialty food items. There is an increasing need for useful and healthier food options due to consumers increased health consciousness. Specialty food ingredients with distinctive health advantages are becoming more and more popular in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the Indian government is making every effort to increase investments in the food processing sector through the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI). The government of India has allocated Rs 4,600 crore to the umbrella PMKSY plan till March 2026. One of the largest sectors in India, food processing contributes 32% of the nation's total food market and is rated fifth in terms of production, consumption, export, and projected growth.

