MAINE, January 17 - Back to current news.

Maine State Parks See Slight Decline in Use During 2023, Anticipates Continued Upward Trend in Visitation and Camping

January 17, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) Director Andy Cutko announced a slight decline in visitation to Maine State Parks during 2023, with 2.93 million visitors spending time at the bureau's 48 state parks and historic sites (2.64 million day-use visitors and 291K campers). While visitation fell below the record-breaking years of 2022 and 2021, with 3.28 million and 3.3 million visits, the slight 2023 decrease was attributed to poor weather. Maine State Parks welcomed 319K campers in 2022 and 315K in 2021. Despite this decrease, BPL anticipates a continued upward trend in visitation.

Maine State Park Camping Reservation Center Opening February 1

AUGUSTA - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) Director Andy Cutko announced a slight decline in visitation to Maine State Parks during 2023, with 2.93 million visitors spending time at the bureau's 48 state parks and historic sites (2.64 million day-use visitors and 291K campers). While visitation fell below the record-breaking years of 2022 and 2021, with 3.28 million and 3.3 million visits, the slight 2023 decrease was attributed to poor weather. Maine State Parks welcomed 319K campers in 2022 and 315K in 2021. Despite this decrease, BPL anticipates a continued upward trend in visitation.

"The parks are an amazing value, and we thrive because of the talented staff who welcome millions of outdoors enthusiasts who love and care for these treasured places," stated Cutko. "Another and lesser-known contributor to our success are the many partnerships that continue to emerge, such as our work with L.L. Bean, which provides loaned equipment stored in "Beach Boxes," Maine Cancer Foundation and Impact Melanoma sunscreen dispensers, collaboration with Trail Monster on bike, snowshoe, and running races, and the Portland Museum of Art "Art on the Trail" installations."

The BPL is infusing $50 million in Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan investments in Maine State Parks. Completed projects include improved roads at Sebago Lake, Peaks-Kenney, Camden Hills, Rangeley Lake, and Lily Bay State Park, a renovated bridge at Reid State Park, and numerous equipment purchases. Ongoing architecture and design work includes park entrance stations, washrooms and plumbing improvements, campsite redesigns, and much more.

Maine State Park Camping Reservation Center Opening February 1

On February 1, starting at 9 a.m., BPL will accept reservations for Lily Bay State Park and Sebago Lake State Park. (The storm date if state offices are closed is February 2.)

The BPL Campground Reservation Center accepts phone and online reservations for all 12 Maine State Park campgrounds.

Book camping reservations online (@ www.CampWithME.com) and reach the camping reservation call center by calling (800) 332-1501 from a Maine (207) area code, or (207) 624-9950. Seasonal reservation call center hours are 9:00 to 4:00, Monday to Friday, excluding holidays.

Group Campsite and Picnic Shelter Reservations are by phone only and begin February 1, 2023. Find park phone lines, instructions, and fees on BPL's Group Camping and theGroup Shelters web pages.

Campers are encouraged to read the Reservation Tips and FAQs before reserving.