Senators Request DOJ Investigation Following Defacement of National Veterans Cemeteries

WASHINGTON – Several media outlets recently reported pro-Palestinian protestors defaced Los Angeles National Cemetery, where more than 80,000 veterans are buried. The protestors spray-painted “INTIFADA” and “FREE GAZA” on the grounds of the cemetery, in addition to a red, upside-down triangle.

U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, requesting the Department of Justice (DOJ) immediately investigate the defacement of the national cemetery run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The letter calls the defacement of the Los Angeles National Cemetery “disgusting, anti-American, and a testament as to how far pro-Hamas extremists will go to advocate on behalf of a Foreign Terrorist Organization.” Additionally, the senators noted the defacement of the cemetery violated federal law.

“Veterans represent the best of America. The men and women who serve in the U.S. military exemplify the sacrifice, determination, and bravery that all Americans should strive for,” the senators wrote. “Like those currently serving in our military, the veterans buried at the Los Angeles National Cemetery fought to protect the fundamental rights of all Americans in countless wars, even the rights of Americans who lack the moral clarity to condemn terrorism.”

“Pro-Hamas radicals and terrorist sympathizers must immediately face consequences for their immoral and illegal tactics,” the senators concluded. “Therefore, we urge the DOJ to investigate the pro-Hamas activists responsible for defacing the Los Angeles National Cemetery, given their clear violation of federal law.”

Along with Senators Cramer and Rubio, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), John Hoeven (R-ND), Ted Budd (R-NC), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), James Risch (R-ID), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

Click here to read the letter.