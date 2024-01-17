Big Bust by CBP Officers at the Area Port of Douglas

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Area Port of Douglas officers arrested a 19-year-old male attempting to smuggle nearly 492,000 blue fentanyl pills into the United States.

On Friday, January 12, 2024, officers at the Area Port of Douglas referred a 19-year-old United States Citizen male, for additional inspection of his pickup truck as he attempted to enter the United States. The search led to the discovery of 500 packages of blue pills which were concealed in a compartment in bed of the pickup. Initial testing of the pills was positive for the properties of fentanyl. The weight of the packages was just 122.98 pounds, which equates to approximately 492,000 pills.

Douglas Area Port Director, Martin Gomez commended the results and successes of his personnel. “Continued layered enforcement actions and our entire team’s joint efforts are key to fulfilling our mission of protecting the homeland. Our officers are keeping deadly drugs off our streets.”

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

