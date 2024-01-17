Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its fourth quarter 2023 financial results news release will be issued Wednesday, February 21 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Thursday, February 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until March 22, 2024.

