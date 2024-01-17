Prime Minister announces the appointment of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett as Canada’s next Ambassador to Denmark

CANADA, January 17 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Honourable Carolyn Bennett has been appointed as Canada’s next Ambassador to Denmark.

Dr. Bennett is a former Member of Parliament who dedicated her career to public service. A physician with a passion for social justice, she is a steadfast advocate for health, the environment, gender equality, and disability inclusion. She was first elected to the House of Commons in 1997 and was re-elected eight consecutive times, serving as Minister of State for Public Health, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health.

Canada and Denmark are friends, neighbours, and Allies. As Ambassador, Dr. Bennett will work to advance our countries’ shared priorities, including strengthening transatlantic security, expanding trade and investment, taking climate action, and building a better future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. As NATO Allies, Canada and Denmark are committed to enhancing defence co-operation, including in the Arctic, and working together to preserve the rules-based international order.

“Carolyn Bennett has dedicated her entire life to community and service. As Canada’s Ambassador to Denmark, she will deepen the relationship between our two countries, including by advancing our shared commitment to protect the Arctic, take climate action, create good middle-class jobs, and build a better future for everyone.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Embassy of Canada to Denmark is located in Copenhagen, with an Honorary Consul located in Nuuk, Greenland. In Canada, Denmark maintains an embassy in Ottawa, a consulate in Toronto, and honorary consulates in Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montréal, Saint John, St. John’s, Vancouver, Iqaluit, and Winnipeg.

Canada shares a 3,000-kilometre maritime border with Denmark, as well as rich historic and cultural links between Inuit on both sides of the border.

Almost 200,000 Canadians are of Danish ancestry.

