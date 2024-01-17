Navient to announce fourth quarter 2023 results and provide in-depth review update on Jan. 31 webcast

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, will host an audio webcast to review its 2023 fourth quarter financial results and provide an update on its in-depth review on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.



Materials will be available in advance of the Jan. 31 webcast on the company’s investor website at Navient.com/investors. In addition, materials will also be available at SEC.gov.

Analysts and investors participating in the Jan. 31 webcast who wish to ask questions are requested to pre-register anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes ahead of start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. Others who wish to join in listen-only mode do not need to pre-register and may simply visit the company’s investor website to access the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event’s conclusion.

