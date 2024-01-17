Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,051 in the last 365 days.

Vice President Stewart and President Friedson Introduce Zoning Measure to Allow Affordable Housing Adjacent to Places of Worship

MARYLAND, January 17 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

From the Offices of Council Vice President Stewart and Council President Friedson

Montgomery County Council Vice President Kate Stewart and President Andrew Friedson introduced a zoning measure on Tuesday that would allow the construction of multifamily housing on properties used for religious assembly or private educational institutions. 

“We are facing an affordable housing crisis. At the same time, houses of worship in our community find themselves with an oversupply of land, but too many barriers to easily put their land to use to support their mission and our broader community," stated Council Vice President Stewart. "The overall goals of the FAITH ZTA are to assist faith-based and private educational institutions to continue their work in the community and to facilitate a quicker, less cumbersome process to increase housing at all levels for both renters and home-buyers.”

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 24-01, also known as the Facilitating Affordable Inclusive Transformational Housing (FAITH) ZTA, would remove barriers to the creation of affordable housing and provide reasonable flexibility in the development standards for multi-unit and townhouse living on properties associated with faith and educational institutions. 

“Our faith-based institutions have been committed partners in addressing the affordable housing crisis but are currently limited in their ability to best support these efforts,” said Council President Friedson. “The FAITH ZTA would facilitate the creation of more affordable housing and bring forth a new and innovative opportunity for our faith-based organizations to provide for the community. These mission-driven institutions are at the forefront of supporting our most vulnerable communities and have the resources available to assist with addressing this crisis head on.”

Projects would qualify under the FAITH ZTA if dwelling units meet one of four affordability thresholds defined in the zoning measure. These projects will be reviewed as a conditional use before the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings.

"We are called to build what Martin Luther King, Jr. called a 'beloved community,' where everyone is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger and hate," said Rev. Michael Armstrong, co-chair of Action in Montgomery (AIM). "Religious communities of faith are equipped to participate in building such communities. AIM supports the FAITH ZTA because it expands our tools to serve all communities in the County."

AIM is a broad-based collective of local communities encompassing elementary school parent groups and faith institutions.

# # #

Release ID: 24-015
Media Contact: Cecily Thorne 301-910-0610, Cindy Gibson 240-620-8571
Categories: Andrew Friedson, Kate Stewart

You just read:

Vice President Stewart and President Friedson Introduce Zoning Measure to Allow Affordable Housing Adjacent to Places of Worship

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more