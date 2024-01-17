FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NC DMVA celebrates WWII Army Veteran Bernice Buchin Liverett turning 105

Black Mountain, NC — WWII Army veteran Bernice Buchin Liverett celebrates her 105th birthday today January 12, 2024. She is a resident of the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain. The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) representative, Edison Platt, the Director of State Veterans Services, presented Mrs. Liverett and her family with birthday wishes and a certificate from Governor Roy Cooper.

Liverett is believed to be the oldest living female veteran in North Carolina. Born January 12th, 1919, in Rochester, New York, she joined the United States Army on May 10, 1944, when she was only 25 years old. During her military service, she worked in food service and medical transportation at Camp Myles Standish during World War II and achieved the rank of Sergeant. One of her assignments was to transport wounded soldiers to the hospital when they arrived in Boston. On March 20, 1946, Seargeant Buchin was honorably discharged at Fort Dix in Trenton, New Jersey. She married Mr. Buford Liverett, a Navy veteran, and moved to North Carolina in 1948.

“One of the best and proudest days of my life was when I joined the Army. I was able to serve my country and help people. I was happy to do my part,” said Mrs. Bernice Buchin Liverett.

“On behalf of the State of North Carolina, it is a pleasure to join Ms. Bernice’s family, friends, and community in congratulating her on her 105th birthday,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The strong men and women of her generation invested decades of aspiration, diligence, and devotion in making a better state and country, and we are deeply grateful.”

“There will never be enough words to measure our gratitude to her and the many women that served then and those serving now in the Armed Forces,” said Lt.Gen Walter E. Gaskin, USMC (Ret.), Secretary NC DMVA, “We honor her today and every day.”

Mrs. Liverett has 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She loved cooking and baking, and it became her specialty. She enjoyed giving the baked goods away to her family and friends. While hosting holiday celebrations, she would often make her famous butter mints as gifts. Because of her talent and love of cooking and baking, she received an Honorary Degree of Culinary Arts from AB Technical Community College on October 13, 2022, which made her lifelong wish finally come true.