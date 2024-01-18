The Science and Art of Communication in Content Marketing According to Actual SEO Media, Inc.

Messaging can often be misinterpreted through text, and therefore should be carefully planned. With so much advertising in today's world, it is important to have content that connects with people on a personal level. Actual SEO Media, Inc.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communication is one of the hardest things to master, and yet people do it nearly every moment of their lives. Whether through subtle body language, verbal communication, or the myriad content options society has today, people are always communicating in one way or another. Therefore, one would think that people would be good at it, right? Unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case. Regardless of how often people speak to one another, humans struggle to convey what they want in a way that others can relate to and understand.

Bridging the Gap: The Trials of Transmitting Thoughts

Many people have struggled to figure out what it is that makes communicating so hard. The simplest explanation is that one person can say one thing while the other can hear something completely different.

To put things into perspective, break this down into two groups: the conveyors and the receivers. Conveyors must carry the message accurately and precisely. Too much information can cause the message to be lost, much like a conveyor belt. When put in literal terms, something that is being carried by a conveyor belt often goes on a straight path from point A to point B. If there are too many twists and turns, items can become bunched up, clogging the belt, or even end up in a completely different place than what was intended.

Conveying a message can happen in a similar fashion. As conveyors of a message, it is important that the message does not get lost from too many details or take a completely different path, thus altering the original message.

Receivers at the end of a conveyor belt must be open and present to take in whatever is being carried. If there is no receiver, the item will just fall off the belt and be lost. Similarly, if someone on the other end is not there to receive the message, it often gets lost in the ether or is heavily misunderstood. While it is not always possible that the receiver will hear the message properly, it is important that the right message goes to the right audience.

Now, apply this concept to content marketing.

Learning How to Be Conveyors of Content Marketing

Marketing is all about communication. Whether through visuals or through writing, it is important to be masters at communicating when speaking to an audience. In today's marketing world, most businesses are (or should be) using the power of search engine optimization (SEO) to reach their audience. One of the most important steps in SEO is keyword research.

Proper keyword research sets up the proper receiver. Many people make the mistake of not finding their target audience and will just throw their message out to anyone, hoping someone will catch it. This can easily describe the early days of marketing, but in today's technological world, marketing is a bit more sophisticated.

When creating content, it is crucial that the message goes out to the right audience. Otherwise, all the time and money spent on marketing will be all for not. However, reaching the right audience is only half the battle.

The bulk of the battle is actually giving what the audience is looking for. Marketing is not just about advertising a new product or service. It is about helping people solve their problems, answer questions, and provide new ideas and perspectives. This is also the most difficult part of communicating. Brands, more than ever, need to be researching what their audience needs.

Decoding a Target Audience

Understanding an audience can be similar to decoding a secret language, except this language can have several different translations depending on who is talking. Researching an audience is more than just about finding high-volume keywords. It is about finding out what audiences need and how to accommodate them.

A business that knows its audience well will not only be successful but also gain a great deal of trust and rapport with them over many years. It is not difficult to think of brands, whether international or local, that have been around for decades due to the reputation they've built with their customers. This is because these businesses know what their audience is looking for, and they are able to give it to them.

Communication: A Delicate Balancing Act

It is widely known that relating to an audience well must be done on an emotional level. Emotions play a huge part in communication on both ends. Using emotion can help make people feel like they are being spoken to personally and connect better with the creator. People who feel connected will often be more willing to put their trust in something.

For example, a health blog can connect with its audience through the idea that a healthier lifestyle can help with things like depression, anxiety, low immune system, etc, which can lead to a longer and happier life. This, in turn, can allow people to enjoy spending more time with their families, enjoying doing physical activity, and so forth. Financial companies might connect with their audience by explaining that growing their net worth can help prepare for unforeseen financial slumps, as well as plan for a comfortable retirement, living a more carefree life without the worry of paying their bills.

It is easy to understand how people would respond well to wanting their lives to be healthier, happier, and more financially stable. That is why many companies go for these types of tactics. However, it becomes a delicate balancing act when relating to someone emotionally turns into manipulation.

Audiences are not stupid. David Ogilvy, the father of marketing, put it perfectly when he explained, "The customer is not a moron; she's your wife." This means that people know when they are being manipulated and pandered to, and they do not take it too kindly. In fact, it can hurt a company's reputation if its audience believes they are being manipulated. It is important to discern when empathy turns into manipulation. Therefore, brands should also lean on the facts of the matter rather than trying to bend someone's will. This allows the audience the space they need to think for themselves.

During the Great Depression, businesses often used manipulation of the situation to get people to spend what little money they had. Ads would often say that spending money on this business or buying that product would help people forget about the current state of society and make them feel better. Over many years, marketers have found ways through visuals to catch the attention of consumers and hook them with catchy phrases that will make them want to pay attention to a particular product or brand.

Consumers today are all too aware of tricky marketing ploys, and it is imperative that brands stay away from cheap tricks and stick to honesty.

Connect with the Audience to Build a Marketing Empire

Businesses that want to have a memorable and trustworthy brand will focus on communicating properly with their audience. They will spend extra time carefully researching who their audience is and what they are looking for. Over time, these brands will gain the trust of their customers, which will allow them to continue to build their business, which can last through generations. Brands such as Ford Motor Company, The Wall Street Journal, and the New York Stock Exchange are as old as they are because they have mastered the technique of connecting with their audience and continuing to give them what they want.

