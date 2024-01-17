The Canadian Cannabis Exchange Ltd. (“CCX”) is Facilitating the sale of Ogen Ltd. and Ogen Holdings Ltd. (“Ogen”), Brand, Intellectual Property, SKUs, and Genetics, jointly on behalf of Ogen and Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc., in its Capacity as the Cour…

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogen, a distinguished player in the cannabis industry, is announcing the initiation of a strategic sales opportunity that will be overseen by the Receiver. This sale includes Ogen’s prominent brand, innovative intellectual property (IP), extensive product line (SKUs), and unique genetics.



The comprehensive sale, facilitated exclusively through the Canadian Cannabis Exchange platform, ensures the negotiation and transfer of these key assets with the goal of maximizing value for all parties.

Sale Package Information:

The sale includes Ogen’s fully trademarked brand, including IP assets and social media accounts totaling approximately 13,000 followers across all platforms. The brand sale includes Ogen marketing plans, campaigns, and assets across all SKUs, genetic strains, and provinces. The marketing assets have been instrumental in establishing the company as an industry trailblazer.

Alongside the sale of Ogen’s brand is a diverse range of product stock-keeping units (SKUs) that make up Ogen’s comprehensive product portfolio. The SKU sale is made up of 77 SKUs spanning across 8 provinces demonstrating Ogen’s market presence across Canada. The SKUs encompass multiple formats including pre-rolls, dried flower, and milled flower, each consisting of a range of packaging configurations.

Ogen’s unique portfolio of genetics is also for sale, which includes 13 cannabis strains for sale developed through a rigorous 5-year pheno-hunting process, providing genetic consistency and viability. The Ogen genetics portfolio is supported by a collection of historical potency results, rooted clones, and seeds.

The exclusive nature of this sale through the CCX establishes a focused platform for potential buyers to explore and engage in discussions regarding the acquisition of these coveted assets. The Ogen comprehensive sale is an attractive investment within the Canadian cannabis market.

For inquiries related to the receivership sale, please follow the link below to express interest in the comprehensive sale package:

https://canadiancannabisx.com/ogen-sale/

About Ogen:

Ogen is a pioneering name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to producing premium, high-quality products that redefine the standards of excellence. With a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and consumer satisfaction, Ogen has established itself as a leader in the ever-evolving cannabis market.

About the Canadian Cannabis Exchange:

CCX serves as a wholesale distribution channel in the legal cannabis market, connecting LPs with buyers and sellers, offering price transparency and standardized supply contract terms. The CCX platform has facilitated transactions exceeding 100,000 kg of flower and extracts with over 600 LPs.

Steve Clark client@canadiancannabisx.com