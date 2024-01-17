Press Releases

01/17/2024

Governor Lamont Activates Connecticut's Severe Cold Weather Protocol Effective Wednesday Afternoon

Anyone in Need of Shelter Is Urged To Call 2-1-1

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut will experience a period of extremely cold weather resulting in very low wind chill values over the next several days, he is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and remaining in effect through noon on Monday, January 22, 2024.

This is the first time the protocol has been activated this season. Its purpose is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold conditions, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services. Transportation can be provided if necessary.

“While we’ve generally experienced a mild winter so far, the next several days and lasting through this weekend are going to be brutally cold and will reach lows that could be life threatening if someone is exposed to the elements for an extended period of time,” Governor Lamont said. “Being outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, it can be fatal. Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need of a safe place to stay warm is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location. These cold conditions can also be dangerous for dogs, cats, and other pets, and it is strongly advised to bring your pets indoors.”

The following actions are implemented while the protocol is enacted:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.