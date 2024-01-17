Toll Brothers Open House Event Showcases Quick Move-in Luxury Homes Across Northeast Florida

Open House Event this weekend – Saturday, January 20 & Sunday, January 21 – features new designer-appointed homes with early 2024 move-in dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it is hosting an Open House Event on January 20-21, 2024 featuring quick move-in homes available now at its new home communities across Northeast Florida. Move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in select communities, as well as quick move-in homes in which home buyers still have the ability to choose interior design options for a new home delivery in early 2024.

Toll Brothers communities are located in some of Northeast Florida’s most desirable areas, including Nocatee, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, St. Johns, and Ponte Vedra. The luxury home builder offers single-family homes, townhomes, paired villas, and master-planned resort living. With a range of flexible home designs, Toll Brothers homes include 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. The company’s award-winning floor plans also feature gourmet kitchens and stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces. Home prices start in the mid-$400,000s to over $1.1 million.

Toll Brothers is hosting an Open House Event at its communities throughout Northeast Florida this Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21, offering home buyers the chance to tour and explore select quick move-in homes and professionally decorated model homes.





“Many of the homes being showcased during this event are move-in ready, offering an incredible opportunity for home buyers who want to begin living in their new dream home as soon as possible,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in Florida. “Our stunning quick move-in homes offer the luxury home our buyers want, even when they don’t have the luxury of time.”

Nestled in the most beautiful areas of Northeast Florida, Toll Brothers communities are surrounded by gorgeous views, conveniently located for commuters, and near a plethora of outdoor recreation. Toll Brothers currently has move-in ready and quick move-in homes available in the following communities:

For more information, home buyers should speak to a Toll Brothers Sales Consultant at 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

