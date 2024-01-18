City of Lacey, WA, Expands Asset Management with OpenGov to Water, Sewer, Transportation, and Parks Departments
The expansion promises to enhance field operations, fostering a more responsive and agile municipal workforce.WAUWATOSA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to modernize asset management for its Parks, Water, Sewer, and Transportation Departments, the City of Lacey, WA, was looking for a more efficient, integrated asset management solution. It found the answer by expanding its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Located just an hour from Seattle, the City of Lacey is focused on modernizing its work to better serve its residents. In the search for expanded asset management, it wanted to eliminate the time crews spent manually writing work order info and the time spent in the field locating assets. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the top choice for its innovative features, GIS integration, and high-quality mobile work capabilities, tailored to meet the City of Lacey's specific requirements.
The City of Lacey will now enjoy streamlined asset tracking, executive-level dashboards, and automated work orders for four of its departments. The expansion of OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management promises to significantly enhance field operations, fostering a more responsive and agile municipal workforce, and aligning with the City of Lacey's commitment to innovation and strategic decision-making in its asset management.
The City of Lacey joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
