Department on Aging Seeks Nominations for Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame

ILLINOIS, January 17 - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is seeking nominations for the 2024 induction class of the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame, which honors the accomplishments of Illinois residents aged 65 and older.

"From the teacher who goes above and beyond for their students to the neighbor who never hesitates to lend a helping hand, our seniors embody the values of kindness, generosity, and ingenuity that make us Illinoisans," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Every year, my administration is proud to honor four older adults for their work in community service, education, arts, and labor by inducting them into the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame. On that note, I encourage all Illinoisans to nominate the older adults in their lives whose impact deserves to be both recognized and celebrated."

Each year, four older adults are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in the arts, sports, and entertainment; community service; education; or the labor force. Anyone may nominate an older adult for consideration.

To be eligible for nomination to the Hall of Fame, nominees must be:

At least 65 years old at the time of nomination; and

A current Illinois resident or a previous resident of Illinois for most of their life.

Posthumous nominations are also accepted, provided the nominee was 65 or older and living in Illinois at the time of death.

To guarantee consideration for the 2024 induction class, nominations must be submitted no later than June 1, 2024. Nominators of new Hall of Fame inductees are expected to participate in an award ceremony honoring their nominee and highlighting their accomplishments.

"Illinois is home to so many outstanding older adults who use their talents and passions to make their mark in society," said IDoA Interim Director Becky Dragoo. "Nominating someone for this recognition is a wonderful way to show them the impact they've had on you and the community at large."

Completed nomination forms may be submitted electronically or returned via U.S. mail, fax, or email. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/halloffame.html.

About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of llife.



For information about the Department's programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.