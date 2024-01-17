All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Retired Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism Executive Director Mel Wright 

The latest episode of All Things Judicial features excerpts of an interview with former Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism Executive Director Mel Wright who retired December 31, 2023. Wright became the Executive Director of the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism in November 1999, and served in that capacity until August 2017. He resumed this role from March 2019 through December 2023 and was succeeded by Lenoir County attorney Jimbo Perry.

"Professionalism is important because it deals with things such as competency, ethics, and how you represent clients the best way you know how," Wright said on the podcast. "We have ethical rules that we have to abide by and that is the minimum. Professionalism is a step higher I think."

This interview was conducted in 2023 by the current Executive Director of the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism Jimbo Perry. A video of this interview can be found on the NCcourts YouTube channel.