25 Top Students Selected for Prestigious Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellowships
Representing 15 states, students will participate in a rigorous academic program and capstone trips to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
They are some of the brightest, most talented civics students America has to offer.
— David J. Bobb, Ph.D., President and CEO
Now, 25 students from every region of the United States will participate in an elite educational opportunity after being selected for the Bill of Rights Institute 2024 Student Fellowship program.
The Bill of Rights Institute is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works to advance civics and history education. Through its Student Fellowship program, the Institute provides cohorts of students the opportunity to participate in robust educational programming throughout the school year, and capstone educational trips to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Previous Student Fellows have met with members of Congress, toured some of America’s most historic sites, and even published their work in leading newspapers.
“At the Bill of Rights Institute, we teach civics and we equip students to live the ideals of a free and just society,” said Institute President and CEO David J. Bobb, Ph.D. “Through our Student Fellowship program, we help students develop the knowledge and skills to become engaged citizens and civic leaders in their communities.”
The 2024 Student Fellows were chosen through a rigorous process that included faculty nominations and essays reflecting on topics such as leadership and the characteristics of good citizenship.
Bill of Rights Institute Sr. Director of Civic Learning Initiatives and former classroom teacher Rachel Davison Humphries said she is looking forward to working with this year’s Student Fellows and watching them grow their civic leadership skills.
“It has been a privilege getting to know this year’s group of Student Fellows and to witness their commitment to collaborative learning, civil discourse, and civic engagement,” she said. “Our Student Fellows come from different backgrounds and hold diverse views, but they share a commitment to freedom, equality, and the productive, informed engagement that keep our communities and nation strong.”
This year’s Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellows include:
• Eshaam Bhattad, Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire, IL
• Dylan Clarke, Sayre School, Lexington, KY
• James Constan, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Cambridge, MA
• Harry Ding, Academic Magnet High School, North Charleston, SC
• Siyang Ding, Weston High School, Weston, MA
• Maya Dombroskie, State College Area High School, State College, PA
• Patrick Dugan, Hinsdale Central High School, Hinsdale, IL
• Ariel Fader, Larry A. Ryle High School, Union, KY
• Anvesha Guru, Brookfield Academy, Brookfield, WI
• Benjamin Haworth, Sage Hill School, Newport Coast, CA
• Angela Hummingbird, Albuquerque Institute for Mathematics & Science, Albuquerque, NM
• Peter Kennedy, B. Reed Henderson High School, West Chester, PA
• Anthony Kim, The Bronx High School of Science, Bronx, NY
• Iago Macknik-Conde, Homeschool, Brooklyn, NY
• Naomi Obasa, Bay Shore High School, Bay Shore, NY
• Aisiri Prasad, Linganore High School, Frederick, MD
• Vageesh Ramaswamy, Stevenson High School, Lincolnshire, IL
• Ava Schreier, Theodore Roosevelt High School, San Antonio, TX
• Talan Shah, Waukee High School, Waukee, IA
• Jeanna Smathers, College Heights Christian School, Joplin, MO
• Kiara Sunil Singh, Providence Hall Charter School, Herriman, UT
• Chyanne Swain, Cardinal Spellman High School, Bronx, NY
• Lilly Valladares-Macias, Highland High School, Bakersfield, CA
• Parker Willett, Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, Cambridge, MA
• Laura Zhang, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, VA
For more information about Bill of Rights Institute resources and programs, visit www.mybri.org.
