UDW Unveils Empowering Transformation: Championing Care Workers, Amplifying Stories

Bold Rebrand Redefines UDW, Elevating the Voices of 170,000+ Caregivers

Our rebrand isn’t just a pretty face, it’s about commanding the respect and dignity our members have earned, sharing their stories, and making their work visible so that we can change the narrative.” — Doug Moore, Executive Director

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, United Domestic Workers (UDW/AFSCME Local 3930) proudly unveils a transformative rebrand, accompanied by the launch of a dynamic statewide storytelling campaign. Inspired by the resilience and dedication of the 170,000+ home care and child care workers UDW represents, the refreshed identity signals a bold leap into a future where UDW members are no longer begging for the dignity, respect, and fair wages they deserve.

"Our rebrand isn’t just a pretty face,” UDW Executive Director Doug Moore explained, “it’s about commanding the respect and dignity our members have earned, sharing their stories, and making their work visible so that we can change the narrative and win good benefits and thriving wages for home care and child care workers across California.”

The rebrand focuses on spotlighting UDW member stories and daily impact, shedding light on the often-overlooked challenges faced by home care and child care workers. Through compelling narratives, the campaign aims to showcase the professionalism and heartfelt care that UDW members provide to clients and communities every day.

Anchoring the new visual brand is a symbolic logo representing the collective strength of UDW members. The dot in the stylized 'W' signifies the individual contributions of each member forming a larger community. The chosen color palette, balancing professionalism and boldness, emphasizes trust, nourishment, and growth, reflecting the dynamic and vibrant nature of the union's membership.

The rebrand portrays a sophisticated and competent image aligned with the high standards upheld by caregivers. Respect, a central theme in the narrative, is not a plea but an inherent right, recognizing the invaluable contributions of home care and child care workers to the social fabric.

"As we embrace this new chapter in UDW's visual story, our commitment to empowering and amplifying the voices of our members and communities remains," continues Moore. "We will continue to elevate and fight for UDW members and the children, seniors, and Californians with disabilities in their care, striving towards a world where every individual can thrive with dignity."

To experience the power of UDW's rebrand, visit: https://udw.org/impact

About UDW:

UDW/AFSCME Local 3930 is a union made up of more than 170,000 home care and child care providers across California. UDW’s home care members provide critical services through the state’s In-Home Supportive Services program (IHSS), which allows over half a million California seniors and people with disabilities to remain in their homes with dignity and independence. Our child care members provide quality, affordable, home-based child care and early education for thousands of California’s working families.